Loxley man arrested after pipe bomb found during traffic stop

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Robert Paul Boykin was arrested by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies after they found a pipe bomb in his car during a traffic stop, according to Clint Cadenhead with the BCSO.
Few details have been released, but officials tell News 5 an investigation is ongoing to determine what was inside of the pipe. They plan to have those results on Friday.
