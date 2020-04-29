Loxley man arrested after pipe bomb found during traffic stop

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Robert Paul Boykin was arrested by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies after they found a pipe bomb in his car during a traffic stop, according to Clint Cadenhead with the BCSO.

Robert Paul Boykin

Few details have been released, but officials tell News 5 an investigation is ongoing to determine what was inside of the pipe. They plan to have those results on Friday.

