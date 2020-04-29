Loxley man arrested after pipe bomb found during traffic stop

Baldwin County
Posted: / Updated:

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Robert Paul Boykin was arrested by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies after they found a pipe bomb in his car during a traffic stop, according to Clint Cadenhead with the BCSO.

Robert Paul Boykin

Few details have been released, but officials tell News 5 an investigation is ongoing to determine what was inside of the pipe. They plan to have those results on Friday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories