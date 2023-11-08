LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate has been recaptured after he escaped from the Loxley Community Based Facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Jose Coronado, Jr., 43, escaped from the facility at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday. He was last seen wearing tan state-issued pants and a shirt.

Coronado was sentenced in November 2021 to three years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

ADOC sent an update around 2 p.m. Wednesday that said Coronado had been recaptured.

