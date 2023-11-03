LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A firefighter was injured on duty Thursday night at a Loxley home, according to officials with the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the home on County Road 65, near Loper Road, just after 8 p.m. Nov. 2. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said no one was at the boarded-up home when the fire occurred. In addition, they said, the 911 caller who reported the incident claimed to have heard an explosion.

This is all that remains of a Baldwin County home after a Thursday night blaze. (Photo by Lee Atherton, WKRG News 5)

The injured firefighter was checked out at the hospital and released.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

INCIDENT LOCATION