LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A firefighter was injured on duty Thursday night at a Loxley home, according to officials with the fire department.
Firefighters responded to the home on County Road 65, near Loper Road, just after 8 p.m. Nov. 2. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.
Officials said no one was at the boarded-up home when the fire occurred. In addition, they said, the 911 caller who reported the incident claimed to have heard an explosion.
The injured firefighter was checked out at the hospital and released.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
