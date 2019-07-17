Loxley FD receives nearly $32k from Firehouse Subs

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – When you ask Deputy Fire Chief Ed Vaughn what he thinks about a new grant from Firehouse Subs, he’s one happy guy.

“It’s a great addition and ability to serve our community,” he said.

Thanks to an almost $32,000 grant, the Loxley Fire Department is able to update old equipment.

“Over 40% of our calls are wreck calls. A large part of that is because of Highway 59 and I-10 and extrication is not the norm, but it is frequent where we have to pry somebody out of a vehicle,” said Vaughn.

The Jaws of Life are an important piece of equipment for the department, but an upgrade is way overdue, he says.

“The equipment we have, the cutters especially, are not capable of cutting some of the new metals used in the newer manufactured cars,” he continued.

Loxley Fire Department isn’t the only department in our area who has received a grant from Firehouse Subs. These grants are awarded across the country. So far over $44 million and counting has been raised for fire departments, according to the Firehouse Subs website.