LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Loxley couple was arrested Wednesday after investigators accused them of involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

Marissa and Dylan Bowling were arrested Nov. 1. A special agent looking into the attack said they determined through CCTV surveillance video and witness statements that the Bowlings had entered the Capitol that day.

During Dylan’s interview with law enforcement officials, he said he had traveled to Washington D.C. with Marissa for a rally on Jan. 6; however, he denied entering the Capitol Building, according to documents.

Marissa also admitted to traveling to Washington D.C. and said she did not go into the building, according to documents.

Both of the Bowlings are charged with:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so

Knowingly, and with intent, impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business

Disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building

Both were released on Thursday “on their own recognizance with verbal commitment not to leave the State of Alabama or the United States pending the resolution of the charges against them,” documents said.

