Loxley church staying proactive to fight COVID-19

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – For some it’s their second dose, but for others it’s their first time getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I just want to get it over with to be honest with you. Get vaccinated, make the world better and not have to worry about anything,” said 22-year-old Elisha Davis Friday morning.

He and other church members gathered at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Loxley Friday to receive the vaccine.

“It’s very important to get the shot. It’s best to get the shot than going to the hospital and being worse off,” said Gary Curry, a minister at the church.

State health officials are pushing the vaccine, too, especially with the Labor Day weekend kicking off Friday.

“We’re still seeing very high community transmission in Baldwin County. There are a lot of cases in Baldwin County,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with the Baldwin County Health Department, offering the Moderna vaccine. Church leaders are even shuttling some of their members to and from the pop-up clinic Friday hoping to get more people vaccinated.

“We’re very grateful that they are listening because a lot of people were scared to take it. Now they are taking the shots,” added Curry.

The church is staying proactive when it comes to fighting COVID-19. Now through October 1st all services are held outside to limit close interaction with one another.

“It’s more convenient for the people that were scared to come to church,” continued Curry.

“Mom and dad wanted me to get the shot bad to go ahead and clear their minds to make sure they don’t have to worry about nothing,” said Davis.