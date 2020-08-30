Loxley Church organizing drive-by Sunday to support member with cancer

by: WKRG Staff

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a church in Loxley are planning an impromptu parade to support a member dealing with terminal cancer. They’re asking people to gather by 11:30 Sunday morning in the church parking lot. They want to have a long vehicle parade to support fellow church member Barry Yarborough.

Pastor Brian Wade said he’d like to see up to 100 vehicles. Barry Yarborough is also a bus driver for people with special needs. Wade describes him as “one of the nicest guys you ever met.” They can’t visit in person due to COVID-19 concerns but the pastor says this is their way to show their love for him.

