Loxley church moving services outdoors until October due to COVID-19 concerns

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The parking lot is empty now, but this Sunday close to 150 members of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church are expected to show up ready to worship under the trees outside of their normal sanctuary.

“They can sit in their automobiles, sit under the trees in their chairs and we’re going to pass out refreshments,” said Pastor Markes Mosley.

Pastor Mosley is already taking steps to keep church members safe, he says.

“We spray two or three times a week on the inside of the church,” Mosley told WKRG News 5 Tuesday.

But, starting this Sunday through the first week of October, he’s moving all services outside.

“Leading up to this I think we’ll see this more and more,” he continued. He’s hoping other churches in Baldwin County make similar adjustments to help protect members.

Last week Ebenezer Baptist Church hosted a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with the Baldwin County Health Department. Second doses will be administered in a matter of weeks. Pastor Mosley says his church members haven’t been affected by the virus yet and he hopes it stays that way.

“I have the responsibility of making sure that they’re safe and I think that this is going to do well. We wear face coverings. We spread out,” Pastor Mosley continued.

He tells us the church will continue to monitor local COVID-19 trends and for now he plans to keep these safety measures in place for as long as needed. The church is already limiting service times during the pandemic.