Loxley church distributing food to community during pandemic

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – For many families on the Gulf Coast food donations make all the difference, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been an awesome process, a blessing to us, on what they’re doing for us to feed our families and to help us out,” said one driver who pulled up to the food distribution site at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Loxley Tuesday morning.

Tuesday was the latest food distribution day for the church on County Road 66 in Baldwin County.

“It’s a joint effort. Everyone pitches in, including the members here, to make this what it is,” said Pastor Markes Mosley.

Volunteers loaded boxes from one end of the parking lot to the other, helping nearly 150 families Tuesday in the area.

“It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful,” said a recipient.

This isn’t the last food distribution date for those living in the community. Church leaders say this is a continued mission and they plan to organize more events in the future.

“We’re targeting anyone who actually needs it in Baldwin County and all surrounding areas. Anyone in general who may need aid, we’re looking to just be a blessing to anyone who’s in need,” said Pastor Mosley.

