Loxley cancels municipal court Thursday due to rise in COVID-19 cases

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Loxley Municipal Court has been canceled for Thursday due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. A post on the Town of Loxley’s Facebook page announced the decision Wednesday morning. 

“Due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Municipal Court has been cancelled for tomorrow, August 5, 2021. If you were scheduled for court tomorrow your new court date will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Loxley Civic Center. Notices with the new court date have been mailed out. Please verify that the Municipal Court office has your correct mailing address. You are responsible for your court date. Non-court appearance payments can still be made online at www.townofloxley.org, over the phone at (866) 849-3906 and in the drop box located on the left wall of the Municipal Court office at 2139 East Relham Avenue. Please call 251-964-6890 with any questions,” the post read.

