LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley is growing and it’s safe to say no one knows that better than Mayor Richard Teal who continues working to attract new industries to the once-quiet community along I-10 in Baldwin County.

“Anytime that you’re trying to hire employees as we are in the growth you really need to be competitive and to retain the employees that you have,” said Teal.

In May, Loxley will officially become Baldwin County’s newest city now that the population has doubled in size over the last 10 years. Close to 4,000 residents call Loxley home. The town council approved a pay study last month to research what it will take to attract city employees and to keep the ones who are already employed by the town.

“What we hope to do is see where we are in Baldwin County with other municipalities our size and the larger municipalities,” said Teal.

Teal said they recently split a position into two roles, now creating separate jobs for a city planner and a city building inspector. He anticipates the addition of new jobs as the town moves forward, too.

“All this growth is going on so we need a building inspector and a planner and probably some administrative help also,” said Teal.

The pay study is expected to take a couple of months before the research is complete. One area they’re focusing on is public safety.

“That’s a department we have to always hire in and we want to make sure we keep all of our officers and be competitive to be able to hire officers,” he said.