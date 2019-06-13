Loxley Police and the FBI arrest bank robbery suspect in Silverhill

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police got some assistance from the FBI early Thursday morning when they took a bank robbery suspect into custody.

According to the FBI, agents responded to a home near Country Road 55 and 52 around six this morning. We’re told a suspect was taken into custody on a state warrant. It’s connected to a bank robbery that happened in Loxley about two months ago.

The FBI says they can not release the address of the home, and they can not release the name of the suspect at this time. The suspect does face bank robbery charges.