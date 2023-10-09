FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Traffic in Fairhope moved up and down Section Street Monday morning at a steady pace. Now, the speed limit on downtown streets is 25 mph, but soon that could change.

“We have a lot of traffic in and out seven days a week. With that comes a lot of pedestrians and a lot of cyclists,” said Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead.

Fairhope’s Street and Traffic Control Committee supports lower speed limits throughout downtown from 25 mph to 15 mph.

After the mayor’s office received several complaints from concerned residents about the issues, officials said they began looking at ways to help.

Now, the city council is scheduled to vote on the proposed change Monday night.

“We’re hoping that maybe it will cut down on some of the traffic congestion if you look at it as a whole and also to provide a safer street for pedestrians who are crossing the street,” Chief Hollinghead explained.

Hollinghead says for now, other streets outside of downtown won’t be affected, but eventually the committee will look at the speed limit in other areas to decide if changes also need to be made.

“We talk about the growth in Baldwin County all of the time and that is one of the things we’re experiencing. We’re very busy seven days a week downtown,” she said.

If approved, electronic signs warning drivers of the new speed limit will be staged across downtown while the actual signs are changed out.

Chief Hollinghead says that would take at least two weeks, but any changes will also be posted on the city’s social media pages before they take effect.