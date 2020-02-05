Low-cost rabies and microchip clinic, pet adoption

Photo Courtesy: The Haven

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Make sure your pet is up-to-date on their rabies vaccine, and get them micro-chipped at a low-cost clinic in Foley on Saturday, Feb. 22. Rabies vaccines are only $12, and microchips are $35.

Vaccinations and microchips are administered by Dr. Rebecca Luckie, DVM, and owner of Happy Acres Veterinary Clinic. These HomeAgain microchips also read your pet’s body temperature when scanned.

Volunteers from The Haven animal rescue shelter will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with adorable adoptable dogs and cats waiting to meet you, and become part of your family!

(The event may be canceled due to inclement weather.)

Happy Acres Veterinary Clinic
14000 Norris Ln
Foley, AL 36535

