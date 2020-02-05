Low-cost rabies and microchip clinic, pet adoption

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) - News 5's Caroline Carithers spoke with the Harbormaster Sean Saye at Fairhope Docks Marina about their renovation plans for the future including new slips and docks, portable facilities, possible dry storage and a homier feel.

On land, Saye says that they are looking to improve parking and taking down the large industrial building (since they will not have a boatyard). Additionally, everything will be portable. If a storm or hurricane were to hit our area, everything including power boxes, pump house stations, gas equipment, and all facilities (offices, cottages, laundry and restrooms) can be removed and taken to higher ground until the storm passes. This will help the marina open quicker after weather events so citizens can be back with their boats as quickly as possible.