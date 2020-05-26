Loved ones of missing swimmers ‘praying for a miracle’

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews will resume searching Wednesday morning for two missing swimmers who were last seen in Perdido Pass.

This started Sunday evening when a woman was found face down in the water in Perdido Pass, according to Orange Beach Police. She was flown to a local hospital. Police later identified her as 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy.

The two swimmers still missing are 28-year-old Ryan Guy and 22-year-old Darius Robinson, according to police.

We spoke with a woman on the phone who says she and Robinson are close friends, and have a 2-year-old daughter together. She did not want her name publicized, but, through tears, she called Robinson one of the most loving people she has ever met.

She says she and her family are trying to stay positive and are “praying for a miracle,” but say it’s difficult not to think the worst in this case.

