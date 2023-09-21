FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you love romance, drama and small-town Fairhope, you might be interested in a new television series coming to Hulu.

“Love in Fairhope” will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 27 on Hulu. The series is described as, “a romantic drama series following 5 real women, spanning four generations, as they navigate life and love in an enchanting town on the Eastern Shore of Alabama called Fairhope.”

The show’s executive producers include Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Alex Baskin, Lauren Weber, Brian McCarthy, Joe Kingsley and Benton Bohannon.

All of the series’ nine episodes will be available to stream Sept. 27.