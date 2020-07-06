Louisiana woman hooks record-breaking Blue Marlin in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ginger Myers of Louisiana will potentially hold the record for the largest blue marlin caught in the state of Alabama.

Myers hooked an 851.9-pound Blue Marlin Saturday during the Mongo Offshore Challenge off the coast of Orange Beach.

The current state record is 845.8 pounds which was caught in 2013 by Chris Ferrera.

If the fish is approved, Myers will also have the record for the largest blue marlin caught by a lady angler in the Gulf of Mexico.

Her fish is the blue marlin category leader in the 2020 MONGO Offshore Challenge.

Myer’s fish will be hard to beat but registered MONGO Offshore Challenge teams will have until October 15th to try.

LATEST STORIES: