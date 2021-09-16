Louisiana family searches for lost dog in Baldwin County after evacuating for Hurricane Ida

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – When Hurricane Ida targeted the Louisiana coast, Ann Lipps and her family evacuated their home in St. Charles Parish, traveling east to Baldwin County to get out of the storm’s path.

“We thought that this would just be a few days and that this wouldn’t be a very big deal,” said Lipps.

Along with their three children, the couple also brought their mini Pomeranian, Bella, along for the journey. They boarded her in Fairhope hoping she’d be in a safer place.

“She’s beautiful, she’s sweet and she’s a member of our family. She dances when she sees you and she’s just the sweetest little thing,” she added.

But Monday, Bella got loose. The couple received a call that their pet had escaped, adding to the emotions the family is already experiencing in the wake of Ida.

“The idea of telling them that they lost their home and now they’re going to lose their dog it was heartbreaking,” continued Lipps.

This week they’re surveying the damage back home, while the search for Bella continues in Baldwin County.

“I’m just hoping that maybe someone will find her and bring her home,” she said.

Their home in Louisiana can be repaired, but the loss of Bella is something this family isn’t ready to accept. They’re hopeful they’ll be reunited so they can turn their focus to the rebuilding phase as they pick up the pieces back home.

Bella was last seen in the area of County Road 32 and County Road 33 in Fairhope on Sunday.