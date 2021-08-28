Louisana drivers flee Ida, pass through Alabama

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As Ida gets closer to the coast, thousands of people from Louisiana traveled through Alabama to get to a safer place. The line of vehicles making its way through Buc-ee’s is heavier than usual for a Saturday morning. Many carried passengers from Louisiana.

We live in an area that’s prone to flooding we got out for Katrina and it made a lot of sense we are fortunate enough to have the means to get on the road and get out of harm’s way,” said Sarintha Stricklin from Belle Chasse. A lot of people say they want to avoid the worst of Ida.

“It’s not worth staying anymore, and family has a place in Perdido so the dog, family kids, pack up and not have to worry about losing power,” said Jeff Martiny from New Orleans. The storm is expected to make landfall on the same day Katrina did 16 years ago.

“It’s a nightmare, it’s just scary it brings back a lot of memories,” said Renee Ehret from Gretna. It’s the weekend trip no one wanted but for some, it’s not all bad.

“I’m sad to leave my house and everything but I’m glad our family can stay together and get away together, have some family time,” said Mackenzie Bourgeois from Marrero.