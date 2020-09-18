Lots of cleanup as floodwaters begin to recede along Styx, Fish rivers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday was a day of muddy cleanup for those in Baldwin County’s river communities.

Both Styx River and Fish River hit major flood stages in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

Nick Burgett and his family were on their way to check on their vacation trailer at the Riverside RV Resort on Styx River, when they were stopped by floodwaters a mile away from the park.

“Well hopefully it’s back there.. it’s probably under water now,” he said. “Wee were just gonna check on it and see if there were trees on it, but as you can see we can’t even get there, the river is up.”

Several spots on 64 were also impassable due to flooding from the Styx River.

It was a similar story at Fish River, which crested at about 20 feet Wednesday.

Many of those who live along the river also have to deal with other obstacles like downed trees, downed power lines, and wind damage.

