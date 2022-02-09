MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency found a hunter who had been missing since Tuesday, Feb. 8.

At about 9:42 a.m., troopers were called to the Mobile-Delta area in Baldwin County after a hunter called 911 for help. The man told troopers that he got separated from his motorboat while he was out hunting. The man stayed inside the woods for about a day trying to find his boat. Once he realized he wouldn’t be able to find it, he called 911 for help.

John D. Guess III, 39, was found Wednesday, Feb. 9 at about 12:58 p.m. by troopers with the ALEA Marine Patrol Division. Guess was found at Bayou Jasmine near the Tensaw River. He was not injured, according to troopers.