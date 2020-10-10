Loss of Simba, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced that Simba, the male lion has passed away. The almost 16-year-old lion was diagnosed with cancer. After an exploratory surgery the veterinarians discovered the cancer had spread to Simba’s abdominal and thoracic cavities. The zoo had to make the heart-breaking decision to euthanize Simba.

In the wild African male lions live to be between 8-10 years and are considered apart of the vulnerable status as the population is on the decline.

The zoo staff asks for you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn for the loss of Simba.

LATEST STORIES