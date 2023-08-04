FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley couple is taking it to court after an unleashed dog attacked and killed their 14-year-old cat as well as attacked other neighborhood pets and people. They said they feel it’s unsafe to go outside and do outdoor activities due to this pit bull.

A quiet and safe neighborhood – that’s how Leo Bochnia described the Ashford Park community, however, he said for the past two years a neighbor’s dog continues to cause problems.

Bochnia explained what happened Monday to his 14-year-old cat, Pocket.

“I went out and started to call for Pocket and I did not see her because normally she waits on the front porch and then I hear my wife screaming, Oh God Help! They’ve got her, they’ve got her! And I went around the side of the house and this pitbull had our cat on the side of the house,” Bochnia said.

Bochnia said Pocket was killed and another pet down the street was attacked. The owner of the attacked dog intervened and basically fought the dog off, scars, bruises and cuts are what the owner suffered. Bochnia and others called Foley police.

Deputy Chief Kevin Carnley, with Foley Police Department, said they confronted the dog’s owner.

“We spoke with the owners of the dog that got out of the property and attacked the neighbor’s pets, and from there, it is going to court,” Carnley said.

Foley Police Department said the court will decide if the dog will be put down or be declared a vicious animal, If declared vicious, there are some steps the dog owner will have to take.

“There is insurance, that is required on the animal if that becomes the case, there is signage, there are several things that the owners will have to do once a judge determines It to be a vicious dog,” Carnley said.

The court case will be heard next month.