Looking for a job? Be in Daphne on Tuesday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Career & Job Fair is happening Tuesday on the Eastern Shore. About 50 employers are expected to be at the Daphne Civic Center meeting with potential candidates from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Whether you’re under-employed, just graduating or have been searching for the perfect fit, the Career & Job Fair offers the chance to see what’s available,” said Eastern Shore Chamber Workforce Development Director Christina Hellmich.

Employers representing the banking industry, engineering, utilities, hospitality, health care, law enforcement, sales and manufacturing will all be in Daphne for the event.

Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed for an interview and have plenty of resumes available.

