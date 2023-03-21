BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A well-respected, longtime Baldwin County volunteer fire chief was recognized Tuesday for his dedication to the community.

Chief Roy Glenn retired from the Barnwell Volunteer Fire Department this year where he’s served as chief since 2002. He was surprised during the Baldwin County Commission meeting with a certificate honoring him for his years of service. Chief Glenn tells us he’s looking forward to spending more time with family.

“Working shift work all of my life and being a volunteer fireman I was away from home a lot, probably left my kids and didn’t do a lot with my kids because of work and stuff but now is my time to spend time with these grandkids,” he explained.

Chief Glenn first started with the department in 1985 as a firefighter. He says even though he’s retiring as chief, he’ll soon serve on the Baldwin County 911 Board.