Long lines, wait at new Baldwin County COVID testing site

Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday marked the first day for the new COVID testing site in Baldwin County.

By the end of the first day, around 400 people had been tested at the Central Baldwin Annex in Robertsdale.

Long lines of cars and potentially sick people waited in line as long as an hour before getting tested.

Jenny Kilpatrick with the Health Department says they knew they were going to be busy, but not this busy. She has advice for those coming to be tested.

“It may take a little bit,” Kilpatrick said. “We have a lot of people that have come so the lines are a little bit longer than normal, but just be patient. It’s going to take a little bit to get you in and get you taken care of, but we will as quickly as we can.”

The drive-through testing site was moved from the Health Department on Highway 90 in Robertsdale to meet the increased demand for testing.

The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

