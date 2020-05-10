“Lock it, remove it, or lose it,” Bay Minette PD reminds public to lock cars after numerous calls regarding break-ins

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department say numerous people have called reporting vehicle break-ins Friday and early Saturday morning from East 12th Street to Oakwood Circle.

Officers say all vehicle doors were found to be unlocked.

In a Facebook post, BMPD warns people about leaving their car doors unlocked and following “The Lock it, Remove it, or Lose It” campaign.

If anyone has information concerning these crimes, BMPD asks that you give them a call at 251-580-2559 or you can email your information and remain anonymous to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us

