FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular Fairhope restaurant will be closed this weekend after lightning struck one of their buildings.

Locals at the Alley announced in a Facebook post that they will remain closed until Tuesday, July 5. The restaurant is closing to make repairs after lightning struck their main building, frying their printer, cables and hardware, according to the post.

The damage to the restaurant “couldn’t have happened at a worse time with the holiday weekend upon [them],” according to the post. The restaurant is expected to reopen Tuesday after the wiring and hardware is replaced over the July 4th weekend.