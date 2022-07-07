ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– Locals and tourists have spotted manatees in multiple locations this week along the Gulf Coast.

The manatees that have been spotted have been in shallow water close to the beach. Two guests staying at the Turquoise Place Resort in Orange Beach posted pictures and videos on social media this week. Manatees were also spotted near the Gulf State Park Pier by tourists and fishermen.

“I’ve seen about five this year, sometimes we see more, sometimes less, they usually come migrating down the beach then usually head to Mobile Bay” Local fisherman John Gaines said.

If you spot a manatee be sure to get a picture, but also call the the Dauphin Island Sea Lab to let them know you saw one near.

Manatees are federally protected species, which is why it’s important to let the sea lab know if you spot one.