Local teachers awarded $1,000 gift cards for classroom needs

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Two teachers on The Gulf Coast have new books and supplies to buy when classes get started again thanks to a wireless retailer.

Orange Beach Elementary Pre-K teacher Liz Wilson and Mulkey Elementary kindergarten teacher Shayla Finch were 2 of 20 winners across the U.S. to receive a $1,000 gift card to retail stores.

“I love books and I love to read to my students, so I plan to purchase lots of books. “My Pre-K students cannot read yet so I love to read to them. We need audiobooks puzzles and all kinds of educational material for our classroom.” Liz Wilson

Wilson received a $1,000 gift card to Books-A-Million a part of the company’s seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway. Finch recieved a $1,000 gift card to Amazon.

“When I found out I won, I was overwhelmed with excitement for the ways in which the money would be spent to enrich my classroom,” said Shayla. “I plan to purchase instructional materials to meet the variety of learner needs in my classroom.” Shayla Finch

TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, gives these grants every year as part of the company’s Annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.

More information about the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway is available at www.TCCRocks.com.

