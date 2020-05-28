Local students earn national ranking in French contest

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two students from the Bayshore Christian School in Baldwin County earned gold rankings for written, oral, and listening skills for the French language.

The Le Grand Concour event tests nearly 70,000 students in all 50 states. Georgia Byrd and Caylee Dean, both 10th-grade students at Bayshore Christian School, ranked in the top 80th percentile nationally. Georgia made the top 95th percentile.

Georgia ranked 1st in the Alabama Chapter and Caylee ranked second.

“We are very thankful for Georgia and Caylee. They are both very good representatives of Bayshore Christian School and Dr. Pursley is doing great things in our French classes.” Dr. Tim Dernlan, Head of School at Bayshore

The students were taking classes by Dr. Holly Pursley.

