FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — State Representative Steve McMillan (R-Foley) has died, according to a news release from the Alabama House of Representatives.

McMillan announced in January of 2022 that he would not seek reelection after he was diagnosed with three brain tumors. McMillan served District 95 as a Democrat in 1980. In 1993, he became a Republican.

McMillan was also the dean of the Alabama House of Representatives and served “several House committees,” according to the release. McMillan served his district for more than 40 years and was the owner-operator of McMillan and Associates. McMillan’s real-estate firm is located in Baldwin County.

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon released this statement after he learned of McMillan’s death.