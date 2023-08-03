FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve listened to live music at a local bar, festival or pop-up event you’ve probably heard of Molly Thomas.

“She’s an incredible artist. I’m not sure that she writes a bad song,” said local musician Johnny Hayes.

The well-known musician, who plays violin, guitar and sings, frequents popular spots across Mobile and Baldwin Counties, a lot of times performing with her band “Molly Thomas and the Rare Birds”.

“I started playing with Molly over 20 years ago when she first moved to Mobile. We were in a band called Coldwater Flat,” said drummer John Milham.

But, this week the music stops temporarily while Molly recovers from a serious car crash that happened Tuesday morning in Fairhope. Her drummer John Milham got the call that afternoon.

“Her car rolled several times and she was flown to Mobile. She has several broken ribs, broken wrists, lacerations, but she is currently stable so that’s great,” he explained.

Those injuries are expected to keep her off-stage and in the hospital for now. Everyone is hoping she bounces back quickly.

“I have this residency that I’m going to do and I reached out to her I swear 4-5 days ago and was like I want you to play with me and you get first pick on which one you want to do and she immediately responded to me,” said Hayes.

In the meantime, the support for Molly Thomas is growing with more than $15,000 raised so far to help with medical expenses. The tight-knit music community is continuing to send well wishes for a fast recovery.

“Molly we love you, we are praying for you and we really hope you recover fast because selfishly I want to play with you a lot more and write a song with you. We really do love you,” Hayes added.