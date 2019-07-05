Local hospitals receive infant CPR Kits/Heart of The Gulf

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Lisa Lucas tilts the chin of a rubber baby manikin before blowing in short breaths into it’s mouth and lungs. She’s a CPR instructor at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope where she teaches new parents life saving techniques they may need to use on their babies one day.

Lucas says having the manikin allows parents to learn hands on.

“You kind of get the feel of the chest compressions, you kind of get the feel of the breathing because it’s actually pretty realistic. I mean it clicks when you do the chest compressions. I mean the lungs expand”, said Lucas.

The manikin is included in the Infant CPR Anytime Kit.

The American Heart Association recently presented 100 kits to the Presidents of Thomas Hospital and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center at OWA in Foley, the location of The Baldwin Heart Walk which raises money to buy CPR kits.

“We’ll train those parents and provide them insight on how to use the kits and so it very much could be life saving tool for those families”, said Ormand Thompson, CEO of Thomas Hospital.

The CEO of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, Daniel McKinney is especially excited about the kits.

“As a new dad, very excited. I learned a lot today just from the education that I received from my staff that I can now confidently, perform CPR on my child if something bad were to happen.”

New parents will also get to take the kits home..so they can practice on them and share them with others.

For more information on the Infant CPR Kits, click here.