Local gun, ammo sales spike following latest news out of Washington, shops say

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast gun sales are spiking for a third time since the pandemic began.

We first started talking to Tom Hand, owner of Gold Mine Pawn Shop in Daphne, about this in March 2020, when he first saw an uptick. We checked in again in November.

And here’s spike number three.

“In the last week since politics really kicked into high gear,” Hand said, “we’ve noticed a dramatic increase with long-time gun owners as well as first-time gun buyers.”

While firearm demand is high – he says ammo sales are even higher.

“The hardest thing going for us right now is trying to keep product available,” he said. “It’s trickling in and pouring out.”

