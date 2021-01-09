Local gun, ammo sales spike following latest news out of Washington, shops say

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast gun sales are spiking for a third time since the pandemic began.

We first started talking to Tom Hand, owner of Gold Mine Pawn Shop in Daphne, about this in March 2020, when he first saw an uptick. We checked in again in November.

And here’s spike number three.

“In the last week since politics really kicked into high gear,” Hand said, “we’ve noticed a dramatic increase with long-time gun owners as well as first-time gun buyers.”

While firearm demand is high – he says ammo sales are even higher.

“The hardest thing going for us right now is trying to keep product available,” he said. “It’s trickling in and pouring out.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories