FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department is warning residents of a possible scam.

“If you get a phone call from someone soliciting money for the Fire Department, please know that it is NOT the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The department says their annual fundraising drive is done by mail each year and they remind residents they will never make calls asking for donations.

