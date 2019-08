ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The need for skilled labor is on the rise in the United States. Baldwin County Schools are trying to meet the growing demand for people who know a trade. Whether it’s working on cars, or working in the classroom, getting students in a trade program isn’t always a hard sell.

"Just get them in there, show them the woodshop, show them the tools, once they have those experiences they’re a lot better, " said Building Construction Teacher John Leister. Late last year Baldwin County partnered with Moyer Ford in Foley for the new Ford Automotive Career Exploration Program. What they learn here will apply directly to a potential new job at Ford.