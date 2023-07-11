BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County business claims any evaluation of potential medical marijuana companies by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission must include site visits to have any legitimacy.

“We would just like for them to add that to the evaluation process, to come out and do site visits, and see what they have,” said Ray French, CEO of Foley-based Oscity.

Oscity was founded by French and former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow after the state legalized non-THC hemp products in 2018. The company has a large marijuana farm near Brewton and processes the plant at a laboratory in Foley. It began producing CBD and other hemp products in 2020 and last year had sales of more than a million dollars, according to company officials.

Oscity was not selected for a medical marijuana license when the AMCC awarded 19 licenses in May. After several businesses filed lawsuits concerning the selection process, the AMCC placed a temporary hold on the entire program. Monday, it announced that the international accounting firm KPMG would spend the next 30 days reviewing scoring and tabulation, but that no fundamental changes would be made to the selection process.

The University of South Alabama was contracted to handle the original application process. Its representatives did not visit any of the applicant locations. Oscity founders said that doesn’t make sense.

“Let’s go visit the facility and talk to their geneticists and formulation scientists and include that in our decision-making going forward,” implored Dow.

The AMCC said it cannot afford to visit all 90 applicants. Oscity counters that only a handful have an actual, operating, facility. Most exist only on paper and are just empty fields or buildings.

“We feel like if anyone is capable of pulling this off, it’s us,” said French. “We are already making these kinds of products. We’re the example of how it’s supposed to be done.”

Daphne native Chris Whaley, Oscity’s Vice President of Operations, said its facility could convert from making CBD products to medical marijuana THC products, in about a week.

“The THC and the CBG molecule behave almost identically from a chemical standpoint,” Whaley said. “So our process that we have established here would work ideally for THC extraction.”

Whaley worked in the medical marijuana field in Colorado before joining Oscity and said the Foley facility is state-of-the-art.

“It’s the most incredible facility I’ve ever had a chance to go through,” he said. “The level of technology, professionalism, and cleanliness is all world-class. It’s one of the best facilities in the United States.”

As things stand right now though, that facility will continue to produce only CBD and hemp products and will not be making medical marijuana for the people of Alabama

“It’s really shocking,” said French, “not only to us but to people who understand, who have been out here and know the industry.”