Local authors to help Autism2Ability fundraiser in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Autism2Ability will be holding a fundraiser event this week on the Eastern Shore to continue raising funds for their cause.

On Wednesday Autism2Ability will be holding its biggest fundraiser yet at the Daphne Civic Center.

The organization raises awareness and provides education across our area. The group also created an app, App2Talk, which helps children put pictures into words.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center, which is located at 2603 Highway 98.

There will be an art competition for ages 9-12, a silent auction, raffle items, local authors and live music during the event. Winston Groom will be one of the highlighted authors.

Tickets are available online before Wednesday, but they will also be sold at the door. For more information visit their website here.

