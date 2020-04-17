Local authorities report suspect shot in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Authorities say a suspect was shot on Johnson Rd. and Harnora Dr. in Daphne Friday.
The shooting happened right behind the Colonnade Apts. just off of Hwy 98.
Daphne PD was contacted but no further information has been provided as of yet.
News 5 is working to retrieve more details surrounding the incident.
