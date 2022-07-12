GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– Allen Warren has been a local artist for over 30 years and had the opportunity to design and paint a large space at Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores.

The space was painted before, but Allen wanted to add his own flare.

“I was contacted by a friend of mine who’s a musician, who plays here, from time to time and he explained that they were in need for a new mural so I came down to take a look at it and discovered that they used to have manatees everywhere and came up with something a little different” Warren said.

Allen wanted the new mural to be a representation of the Gulf State Park Pier, but from an underwater perspective, he wanted to include the typical Gulf wildlife like snapper, dolphins, sharks and even sea turtles. Allen also wanted this mural to be seen from all different directions when approaching the restaurant.

“There is really great views from the water in fact when I was working on it, I had a lot of tug boat drivers honking their horns at me I guess giving me the thumbs up for what I was doing but you got great views there, you got great views here and pretty much all over the property” Warren said.

Warren said that his favorite view of his work is from the corner of Canal Road, where you can see a perfect view of the shark and school of fish.

Warren said this was his favorite project that he has done in a while and that the hard work was worth it.