Lobbies reopen Monday morning at Riviera Utilities in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Riviera Utilities in Baldwin County has announced their lobbies will reopens Monday morning.
The lobbies will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers are encouraged to continue utilizing the online portals.
