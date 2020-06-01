Lobbies reopen Monday morning at Riviera Utilities in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Riviera Utilities in Baldwin County has announced their lobbies will reopens Monday morning.

The lobbies will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers are encouraged to continue utilizing the online portals.

