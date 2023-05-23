GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The global Make Music Day Celebration is Wednesday, June 21 and the City of Gulf Shores has quite the day planned.

The day long celebration is free to the public and includes several live music performances.

“Make Music Day coincides every year with the summer solstice and brings together people of all ages and skill levels to make music on the longest day of the year,” reads the release.

Make Music Day Schedule:

Live Music Performance at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center

10-11:30 a.m.

Features Smokey Otis and Chicago Bob

Make Music at the Museum

2-4 p.m.

Live performance from Jo Billups

Attendees are invited to create their own music

Make Music at Meyer Park

6-8 p.m.

Live performance featuring Rhonda Hart and Smokey Otis

Egg shakers and tambourines provided by the City of Gulf Shores

Sassy Bass will give away two ukuleles

Food trucks

“We’re excited to bring this international day of music-making to Gulf Shores and encourage everyone to find their inner musician,” said Grant Brown, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Director. “Make Music Day is one way we focus on the importance of the arts and culture in our community.”

For more information, visit https://www.makemusicday.org/.