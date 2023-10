DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fatal crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Jubilee Square Shopping Center in Daphne on Highways 90 and 98.

Daphne Police confirmed with WKRG News 5 that the crash killed one person.

This is a developing story. News 5 is heading to the scene and will share more information as we learn it.