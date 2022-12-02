FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is here, and one Baldwin County celebration locals and visitors alike look forward to each year is the Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade. This year’s parade is Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and WKRG will be on hand for all of the festivities.
WKRG News 5’s own Rose Ann Haven will be there with the WKRG News 5 Weather Beast.
The parade starts at Morphy and Section Streets and rolls down Section to Oak Street. And what a scene for a Christmas parade, now that downtown Fairhope is aglitter with holiday lights.
Join Fairhope and WKRG News 5 as we celebrate the season in downtown Fairhope or on-air and online for Fairhope’s 2022 Magical Christmas Parade.
