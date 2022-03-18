FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 10:30 am — Organizers delayed day one of the 2022 Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival due to severe weather.

Sirens rang out around 10:10 a.m. Friday, March 18 warning residents about a severe thunderstorm. Heavy downpours and strong winds filled the Eastern Shore throughout the morning.

WKRG News 5’s First Alert Storm Team is following the severe weather threat for the area.

Artists are bunkered down and tents are lining the downtown streets transforming the small town into a walking art gallery.

230 vendors are set to sell handcrafted pieces over the three-day event.

