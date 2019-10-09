Litter Gitter being installed to collect floating litter in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Daphne will soon have the Eastern Shore’s first Litter Gitter, used to collect floating litter from stormwater runoff. The Litter Gitter will he installed in D’Olive Creek near the Gator Boardwalk this Friday.

Mobile Bay National Estuary Program and The Osprey Initiative developed the Litter Gitter, which is a small-stream litter collection device used to intercept floating litter from stormwater runoff. According to the Osprey Initiative, initial tests indicate a 95% success rate in preventing the downstream loss of floating litter.

Mobile Bay National Estuary Program is a partner for this project providing a grant for the installation of the Litter Gitter and Daphne Utilities will then be responsible for the maintenance on the Litter Gitter Device for the first year.

After the installation of the device takes place, an initial cleaning will take place of the area, including the banks of D ‘Olive Creek near the boardwalk. The Osprey team will then monitor and clean the device on a biweekly basis and after storms in the area. The materials collected will be sorted by trash and recyclables. Records will be kept of the amount and type of litter recovered so that the City of Daphne can use the data for its regulatory recordkeeping.