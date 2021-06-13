Listen: Deputy Bill Smith End of Watch call

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As is tradition, an “End of Watch” call was made in honor of Deputy Bill Smith Saturday over the law enforcement radio system in Baldwin County.

In the call, dispatchers repeat B-105, Smith’s call signal:

“Raise B-105

Station 5 to B-105

Station 5 to B-105

Station 5 to B-105

Station 5 to B-10, B-105

B-10 to Station 5

B-105 is 10-7 [out of service]

Station 5 to all units B-105 is 10-7 End of Watch Sunday, June 6th, 2021

Your Brothers and Sisters have it from here”

Smith died one week ago today saving swimmers off the coast of Fort Morgan. His funeral was Saturday.