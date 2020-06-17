Liquor store permit denied in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort City Council voted unanimously to deny a permit to build a liquor store on Highway 31, just east of city hall.

Once word got out about the proposal from a local businessman — the owner of Papa John’s gas station — many people spoke out in opposition.

Those against it included a group of pastors, as well as other business owners.

We have attempted to reach the owner of Papa John’s gas station for comment multiple times, but have not heard back. We’re told he respected the community’s feelings about the move, and was speaking with residents after the meeting — and they were all getting along just fine.

