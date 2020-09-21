Lillian, Alabama still reeling from Sally’s force

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeowners in Lillian have had a long week and a long way to go recovering from Hurricane Sally. Chad Petri has our first look from the small Baldwin community along Perdido Bay.

Whether it’s a large tree slicing into a home, or heavy machines moving debris, few people were expecting all this a week ago.

“A lot of people weren’t prepared, a lot of people were,” said homeowner Randy Hill. Some homeowners expressed concern about the relatively high number of seniors in the community who may not get storm or aid updates posted on social media. People are working hard to make sure this area recovers. You can see it down just about every street. Large piles of debris are waiting to be picked up. Powerlines and branches still crowd some roadways nearly a week after landfall.

“A lot of roadways that are still blocked that hinders rescue and getting around,” said EMA Coordinator Nick Dewhurst. Dewhurst estimates 95% of homes in Lillian have some sort of storm damage ranging from minor to severe. In addition to the mounds of junk and battered homes, many docks and piers along Perdido Bay were obliterated or rearranged by Sally.

“You know the weather, you live in Lillian, why you know sooner or later it’s going to catch up with you,” said homeowner Thomas Pendleton. Even homeowners relatively unscathed by the storm still had junk washing up in their yards.

“It’s bad around here, we weren’t expecting this big of a storm or we wouldn’t have stayed,” said homeowner Erin Dykes. Power crews trying to make it easier for people to stay in their homes now. People admire the sacrifice.

“I don’t envy their task I was talking with one of them, working 16 hour days and sleeping in their trucks,” said homeowner Bill Brooks.